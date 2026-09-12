Gabriel Martinelli finally has his first Al-Hilal goal, and it ended a drought stretching back seven full months for the Brazilian.

The Saudi giants travelled to Buraidah on Saturday to face Al-Taawoun in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Martinelli struck in the 18th minute to make it 2-0, pouncing on a loose ball that rebounded off the defence inside the box before finishing superbly into the net.

It was his first goal for Al-Hilal, arriving in only his third appearance since he joined from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

What made it matter was more than the milestone with "the Leader". This was also his first goal at club level in seven full months.

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His last goal for Arsenal came on 15 February, in the 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic.

Since then, Gabriel had managed just a single goal, netting for Brazil in the 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

At league level, this was the Brazilian's first strike in roughly a year. He had last scored in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on 21 September 2025, in the fifth round of the Premier League.

Martinelli made his Al-Hilal debut off the bench in the 2-0 win over Al-Shabab in the fifth round of the Roshn League. He then started the 2-0 defeat by NEOM, drawing a blank on both occasions.