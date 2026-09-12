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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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By video: Martinelli and Watkins fire past Al-Taawoun to return Al-Hilal to the top

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
O. Watkins
G. Martinelli
Saudi Arabia
England
Brazil

"The Leader" regained its winning touch

Gabriel Martinelli and Ollie Watkins fired Al-Hilal back to the summit of the Saudi Roshn League, leading a thumping win over Al-Taawoun.

The two sides met on Saturday at Al-Taawoun's stadium in Buraidah in the seventh round, and Al-Hilal ran out 6-0 winners.

Watkins opened the scoring in the ninth minute. He latched onto a long ball from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, raced clear one-on-one with the goalkeeper and slotted home superbly.

Nine minutes later, Martinelli doubled the lead. The Brazilian pounced on a loose ball inside the box after it rebounded off the defence, then fired it skilfully into the net.

Martinelli grabbed his second and Al-Hilal's third in the 43rd minute. Watkins threaded a through ball, the winger went one-on-one with the keeper and buried it.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Gharafa crest
Al-Gharafa
ALG
AFC Champions League Two
Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

A brace was not enough. Martinelli completed his first Al-Hilal hat-trick in the 50th minute, turning home a low cross from Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville with ease.

Watkins made it two for himself and five for his side in the 56th minute. A fine burst from midfield took him clear of the Al-Taawoun goalkeeper before he tucked the ball away.

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The Englishman turned provider in the 75th minute, this time for substitute Sultan Mandash, who met Watkins' cross and turned it in for the sixth.

The result gets Al-Hilal back to winning ways after their shock 2-0 defeat to Neom last time out.

"The Leader" reclaimed the winning habit and top spot in one afternoon. They now sit on 18 points, one clear of second-placed Al-Ittihad and two ahead of Al-Qadsiah in third.

Al-Taawoun, meanwhile, slumped to a fourth defeat in their opening seven games. Three draws and no wins leave them on three points, 17th and second from bottom.

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