Al-Ahli's slump in the Saudi Roshn League rolls on. A third defeat came against Al-Qadsiah, the side pushing Al-Hilal for top spot.

The 3-2 loss played out today, Tuesday, at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring for Al-Qadsiah in the 14th minute, lashing home a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area that Al-Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could not keep out.

Right-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat doubled the lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, turning a low cross from Bonsu Baah into the net.

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Reijnders then grabbed his second and his team's third in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, heading home a cross from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat.

English striker Ivan Toney dragged Al-Ahli back into the contest in the 63rd minute, heading in a cross from Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao for his first goal.

The striker struck again in the 82nd minute. Latching onto a superb through ball from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, he went one-on-one with goalkeeper Koen Casteels and slotted the ball home with real skill. It was not enough to level the score.

This is Al-Ahli's third defeat of the current Roshn League season, all in the last four rounds, following a 3-1 loss to Al-Khaleej and a 3-0 defeat to Al-Hilal.

"Al-Raqi" stall on 9 points out of 18, seventh in the table, ahead of Al-Khaleej on goal difference despite the latter having played one match fewer.

Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, march on. A fifth win in their first six rounds lifts them to second, level on points with leaders Al-Hilal on 15 and separated only by goal difference.