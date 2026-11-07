Barcelona travel to face Atletico Madrid tomorrow, Sunday, at the Metropolitano stadium, in the top fixture of matchday 12 of the Spanish league season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca star Lamine Yamal has played six matches at the Madrid side's stadium, winning five and losing just one. He has scored twice and supplied one assist.

Yamal's first minutes at the Metropolitano in the Spanish league came during matchday 29 of the 2023-2024 season.

The young winger came on in the 61st minute for Raphinha, and the Catalans eased to a comfortable 3-0.

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His second visit arrived on matchday 28 of the 2024-2025 campaign. Yamal was outstanding that day, one of the standout men in Barca's thunderous comeback as they turned a deficit into a 4-2 win.

He scored Hansi Flick's third goal in the 90+3 minute to put the Catalans 3-2 up, and he walked off with the player of the match award.

The third meeting came in the second leg of the 2024-2025 Copa del Rey semi-final, with the first leg at the Spotify Camp Nou having finished 4-4.

At the Metropolitano, Yamal lasted 87 minutes and teed up Ferran Torres, who opened the scoring in the 26th minute for 1-0 as Barcelona booked their place in the final.

His fourth trip brought his only defeat at the ground: a 0-4 hammering in the first leg of last season's Copa del Rey semi-final.

In his second-to-last match there, Yamal was back to collecting three points in the Spanish league, on matchday 30 of last season, as Barcelona ground out a hard-fought 2-1 win.

His most recent clash against Atletico at the Metropolitano came in the second leg of the 2025-2026 Champions League quarter-final, and it left a bitter taste as the Catalans crashed out.

Yamal struck early to give the Barca fans hope of a comeback, but a 2-1 win on the night was not enough to overturn the 0-2 first-leg defeat in Barcelona.

So Yamal heads into Sunday's showdown for top spot in the Spanish league with an 83.33% win record at the Metropolitano behind him.