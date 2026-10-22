Press reports have laid bare the offer Al-Shabab put to their star Humam Al-Hammami, a deal designed to fend off the advances of their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal, according to those same reports, want to land Al-Hammami in the coming period after his standout displays with the Saudi national team at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

"Thmanyah", the channels that broadcast the Roshn League, say Al-Shabab tabled a huge salary to the Saudi player's agents, more than 10 million riyals per season, to tie him down.

That offer, the channels explained, came before the Gulf tournament. Al-Hammami turned it down at the time, and no agreement has been struck since.

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The 22-year-old's contract with Al-Shabab runs out next August, the Saudi channels report. That leaves him just two months from the free period that would let him sign for any club on a free transfer.

Al-Hammami dazzled at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". He scored in the final against the UAE and walked away with the award for best player in the tournament.

His name has been linked with Al-Hilal ever since, with Al-Shabab reportedly making last-ditch attempts to renew his contract and keep the skilful winger in their ranks.

Al-Hammami has turned out for Al-Shabab eight times this season, scoring a single goal and providing no assists. Injury has kept him out of action since the Gulf tournament ended.