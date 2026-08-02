Chelsea officially announced on Sunday the signing of Argentina international Valentín Barco, arriving from Strasbourg during the current summer transfer window.

The newspaper "Marca" have crowned Chelsea the kings of this summer's market, and by a huge margin over the rest.

No other club has spent more. With the Pep Chavarría deal from Rayo Vallecano still awaiting confirmation, Barco's arrival lifts Xabi Alonso's total transfer outlay to 388.95 million euros. Tottenham sit a distant second on 267 million euros.

Around 40 million euros went to Strasbourg for "El Colo". That sum joins the 138 million euros paid for Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), 60.7 million euros for Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), 57 million euros for Marco Palestra (Atalanta), 50 million euros for Geovany Quenda (Sporting Lisbon), 25 million euros for Emmanuel Emega, 10 million euros for Dinner (Corinthians), 5.85 million euros for Danny Welbeck (Brighton), and 2.4 million euros for Dastan Satpayev (Kairat).

The 22-year-old Argentina international has signed a contract until 2033. In the French league he shifted from left-back and left-wing into a versatile midfield role under Liam Rosenior, the former Chelsea player.

At the Stade de la Meinau he played 58 matches, scored three goals, provided 11 assists and picked up 11 yellow cards, a return that reflects his spirited style of play.