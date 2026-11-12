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Fans of Saudi club Al-Hilal are now obliged to go a full 20 days without seeing their team play any matches, following a decision by the Italian Simone Inzaghi, head coach of the first team.

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Al-Hilal last played on 3 November, beating UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli 2-0 in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

They were due to face Al-Ettifaq last weekend, but the Roshn League committee postponed the thirteenth round in full ahead of the current international break, following the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah report that Inzaghi has rejected the idea of any friendlies during the current international break. He prefers to lean on drills during the daily training sessions that begin next Saturday at the Al-Majidiyah Sports Centre in Riyadh.

The Italian's decision comes down to the numbers. His squad has been stripped bare by call-ups and injuries.

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Eight Al-Hilal players joined the Saudi national team for its current camp in Doha: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Mahzari, Hassan Tambakti, Mutaib Al-Harbi, Ali Lajami, Mohammed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Sultan Mandash.

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Goalkeeper Yassine Bono reported for Morocco, defender Kalidou Koulibaly for Senegal, Yusuf Akçiçek for the Turkey youth team, midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić for Serbia, Ruben Neves for Portugal and winger Crysencio Summerville for the Netherlands.

Three more players are sidelined through injury. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari leads them, alongside Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli and French midfielder Simon Boabri.

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Faced with such a thin squad, Inzaghi has turned to Al-Hilal's under-21 side, who play in the Joy Elite League, to plug the gaps during the international break.

Those youngsters have been middling this season. They sit sixth with 17 points from five wins, two draws and a single defeat.

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This is the second time the Italian has called on the under-21s this season, having done the same during the previous international break.

His decision leaves Al-Hilal without a game for 20 days. Their next outing is against Uzbekistan's Navbahor on 23 November, away from home, in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

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Al-Hilal sit second in the West group with 9 points from three wins and a single defeat, three points behind leaders Al-Ain of the UAE.

From there, they head to Dammam to face Al-Ettifaq on 28 November in the thirteenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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Al-Hilal currently top the Roshn League with 30 points from 10 wins and one defeat, two points clear of Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr in second and third.