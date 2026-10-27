Milan are monitoring the situation of Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, amid Ruben Amorim's desire to reunite with his former player.

According to the Italian network "Calciomercato", the relationship between the Portuguese midfielder and the club's management has deteriorated, and he could push to leave in the January transfer window.

Fernandes sat on the substitutes' bench during Manchester United's defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford earlier this week.

His demotion followed a public dig at the club after the 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League, when he complained that Manchester United dwell too much on past glories instead of looking to the future.

Manager Michael Carrick, himself under growing pressure, hit back at the remarks in public.

Fernandes's contract runs until June 2027, but talks over an extension have hit a dead end.

United hold an option to extend the deal by a further year. They may well use it to avoid losing him for nothing and to bank a fee on any sale.

The contract also carries a release clause worth around 65 million euros for foreign clubs. The 32-year-old turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia last summer.

Fernandes's wages are the biggest obstacle for Milan. He pockets 10.2 million euros net a year, a figure far beyond the Italian club's means, so both player and club will have to make concessions for any deal to work.

Amorim knows exactly what Fernandes brings, having worked with him at Old Trafford.

The manager reckons the former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder can thrive in one of the two attacking playmaker roles behind the striker, a cornerstone of his 3-4-2-1 system.