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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

By Alonso's order: Chelsea prepare to pounce on Barcelona star

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Jules Koundé is not having an easy season. The French player has lost his place in Barcelona's starting line-up, and he has also been absent for a month due to an ankle sprain.

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Eric Garcia's rise and Kounde's patchy form have cost the Frenchman dearly, his role in Hansi Flick's side shrinking by the week.

He should be off the injury list within days, ready to return and help the Catalan side.

The newspaper Sport report that Chelsea's interest in Kounde is growing, even as the player himself weighs up how to turn things around at Barcelona and win back his place.

English outlets, specifically the website Team Talk, insist Chelsea remain keen on the French defender.

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The London club already enquired about signing Kounde last summer, according to transfer market expert Matteo Moretto, and they could renew their push in the upcoming winter window.

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Chelsea are bracing for the possibility of Malo Gusto's departure, the same source adds, and Kounde holds a big admirer in coach Xabi Alonso.

At 28, the French defender offers experience at the very highest level and could hand the Blues greater defensive solidity.

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Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League with 16 points after 10 rounds.

Alonso rates Jules Kounde's versatility above all, a player who can slot in at the heart of the defence or at full-back, and his club would be willing to table a strong financial offer to Barcelona.

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Should that interest become an official bid, the Catalan club face a decision: back the French defender to rediscover his best, or cash in and let him go elsewhere.

For now, Barcelona are not slamming the door on talks over Jules Kounde. Nor are they throwing it open.

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Deco's sporting management are scouring the market for a centre-back, and they won't let anyone in the back line leave before nailing down a suitable replacement.

That caution matters all the more because the Frenchman was one of the cornerstones of Flick's project, especially in his first season. The player, for his part, does not rule out a fresh start away from Barcelona in the coming months.

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Saudi Arabian clubs are circling too, the same information suggests, but his representatives have made clear that his absolute priority, should he leave the Spotify Camp Nou, is a move to the Premier League.

Either way, the coming weeks will settle Kounde's future. It will come down to the minutes he gets and the level he hits on the pitch.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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