Bwana: Kenya-born midfielder on target in Seattle Sounders loss to Chicago Fire

The 23-year-old scored his team only goal as they bowed to defeat in the ongoing MLS is Back tournament at Orlando

Handwalla Bwana scored ' only goal in their 2-1 loss to on Tuesday.

Bwana came off to bench to equalise for Brian Schmetzer's side 19 minutes after his introduction in the 58th minute, but his effort was not enough to secure a point for the Sounders at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field.

The -born midfielder was assisted by Jordan Morris in opening his goal account at the is Back tournament in Orlando.

LET’S GOOOO!!!!!!!



Handwalla Bwana ties it at 1-1 in the 77th minute!#CHIvSEA | #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/lotQEoLUFm — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 14, 2020

After a goalless draw against last Friday, the defeat left Seattle Sounders third in Group B having gathered just a point from two matches.

They will be hoping to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout round when they battle in their final group fixture on July 19.

Bwana who was born in Mombasa, has been at the United States of America since 2010 and he joined Seattle Sounders in 2015.

He has been a regular fixture for the Sounders since his debut outing in 2015 and he was also part of the squad that won the 2019 MLS Cup after a 3-1 win over .

The 23-year-old who spent six years of his childhood at a refugee camp in Kakuma - a town in the North-western region of Kenya, is eligible to play for Harambee Stars on the international scene.