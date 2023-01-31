Borussia Dortmund in association with eight football clubs are committed to using fair organic cotton from India in production of fan articles.

A delegation from Borussia Dortmund were in India to get a first-hand impression of the “From the field to the fan shop” project.

BVB along with eight other Bundesliga teams, the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the textile company BRANDS Fashion GmbH are helping 450 smallholders in a cotton cooperative in the state of Gujarat to move from the cultivation of conventional cotton to organic cotton.

On the trip, Kevin Klink (Team Lead Planning & Purchasing, Merchandising), Kevin Schulte (Category Manager, Merchandising) and Ingo Klein (Project Manager Sustainable Products) visited the cooperative and its cultivation areas to learn more about sustainable approaches of field management, fertilisation and the natural ways of protecting crops. The cotton will be part of future BVB merchandising collections.

More information about the project and its implementation can be found here.