Borussia Dortmund went a third consecutive competitive match without a win on Saturday afternoon. A 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen and a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Bodö/Glimt were followed by a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin on Bundesliga matchday six.

One German international stood out for Dortmund, but an attacking duo barely made an impact.

Read the match report here.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Gregor Kobel

Kobel had little to do until shortly before half-time, when he produced a first-class save from a tricky, bouncing free-kick delivered from a wide area. Union rarely tested him on his line otherwise. Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Joane Gadou

Time and again, Gadou stopped Union counter-attacks. His consistency at 19 is impressive, and this was another solid display, despite a few lapses of concentration in his passing. Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Waldemar Anton

At the Alte Försterei on Saturday afternoon, Anton was Dortmund's best player. The German international stayed alert when defending on the front foot and played a decisive role in Dortmund's spells of pressure. Almost impossible to beat in duels, he also gave Dortmund attacking impetus at times. An outstanding display. Rating: 2.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck was just as prominent as Anton, winning duels and repeatedly driving forward. His surging run set up Dortmund's first genuine shot, which fell to Nwaneri shortly before the break. Rating: 2,5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Julian Ryerson

As tireless as ever, Ryerson struggled to get past Rothe in attacking one-on-ones. A cross from out wide early in the second half created Dortmund's best chance to that point for Beier. The Norwegian kept trying, but his deliveries generally lacked punch. Rating: 3,5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Jobe Bellingham

A quiet afternoon for the Englishman. He was solid without the ball and passed well, but could have contributed more in attack. Rating: 3,5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Felix Nmecha

Nmecha had lively spells and sometimes drove Dortmund forward well. At other times, the international barely got involved. He worked hard, but his display was mixed. Rating: 3,5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Daniel Svensson

With Dortmund directing most of their attacks down the right through Ryerson, Svensson was more restrained on the left. The Swede was typically reliable defensively and impressed with his work rate. Rating: 3,5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Ethan Nwaneri

After just a few seconds, Nwaneri had a scare when referee Schlager mistakenly showed him a red card for a hard challenge on Rothe, before immediately changing it to yellow. He then went missing for long stretches and often lost the ball when he did get it. Still, Nwaneri posed the greatest goal threat for a Dortmund side that offered little in the first 60 minutes. Shortly before half-time, he failed to connect properly with a promising shot from a central position 16 metres from goal. Just before he came off after around an hour, he narrowly missed the target after a fine solo run. Rating: 4,5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Maximilian Beier

Ten minutes after the restart, Beier met Ryerson's cross for Dortmund's best opportunity to that point. It was a difficult ball to take, but he could have done more with it. Even in his preferred attacking half-space rather than at wing-back, he was less lively than usual. Neither he nor Nwaneri offered much creativity, and Beier came off after an hour. Rating: 4,5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy occupied Union's back line with his strength, gave Dortmund a target and held up the ball several times. Clear chances in the penalty area were scarce, though. In the 70th minute, Albert blocked his promising shot from 16 metres. Shortly before the end of normal time, Guirassy shot from inside the area and found Rönnow's arms. Rating: 3,5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund ratings against Union Berlin: Substitutes

Konstantinos Karetsas (on in the 62nd minute for Nwaneri): Karetsas came on to provide fresh impetus, but his appearance ended bitterly. Just a few minutes after coming on, the Greek badly twisted his ankle in his own penalty area and had to go off again in the 70th minute. No rating.

Fabio Silva (on in the 62nd minute for Beier): Silva created Guirassy's chance after just over 70 minutes with a fine piece of play. The Portuguese brought some energy, but his contributions lacked substance. Rating: 3,5.

Mathis Albert (on in the 70th minute for Karetsas): Following Karetsas's injury, the 17-year-old came on for the Greek. His first involvement was unfortunate: he blocked a promising Guirassy shot. Albert had few moments of his own, though shortly before the final whistle a Guirassy header struck him near the six-yard box and he almost scored in bizarre fashion. Rating: 4.



