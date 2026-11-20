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Two recently injured stars could return for the Bundesliga trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Dortmund's women's team, meanwhile, will be without a striker for longer.

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BVB news: Could Serhou Guirassy return against Borussia Mönchengladbach? The latest on the injured players

Serhou Guirassy played only the first half of the 2-1 Champions League win against Betis Sevilla in early November. The striker suffered a thigh strain that has kept him out ever since. He spent the international break in rehabilitation and fitness training. Could he return for Saturday's trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach?

BVB coach Niko Kovac gave an update at Thursday's press conference: "It looks as though we'll see today or tomorrow whether the two of them, and Carney as well, will be fit enough. It's not ruled out." The other BVB players carrying injuries are Waldemar Anton and Carney Chukwuemeka, who also have muscular problems.

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The final training session should indicate whether Anton and Guirassy can play. Chukwuemeka looks less likely to return.

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Will Waldemar Anton extend his BVB contract? Borussia's reported salary ceiling

When fit, Waldemar Anton is an undisputed starter for BVB and at least as important as Nico Schlotterbeck in central defence. The former Stuttgart player's contract runs until 2028, but BVB want to extend it by another two years as soon as possible, partly because Schlotterbeck's future in Dortmund looks uncertain .

Anton would be 34 when the new deal expires, but Dortmund also intend their offer as a sign of appreciation, according to the Ruhr Nachrichten. Players tend to feel most valued by their clubs when their payslips reflect it, though. The two sides still seem to differ over the numbers.

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Anton is reportedly not among BVB's highest earners. Borussia are said to want to raise his salary, but the newspaper says they will not pay him a double-digit million-euro sum. BVB's ceiling is said to be eight million euros a year. Only goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and striker Serhou Guirassy currently earn more at BVB.

BVB news: Striker Ramona Maier faces an extended absence

At the weekend, Ramona Maier, a striker for BVB's women's team, played 60 minutes in the celebrated 4-0 win over FC Schalke 04 in the sold-out Revierderby at Stadion Rote Erde . Alexandra Popp will be without her strike partner for the coming weeks, though. Maier, 31, suffered a meniscus injury in training and has already undergone surgery.

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The striker has scored seven times in 13 Regionalliga West games this season.

BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches