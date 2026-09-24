More news and rumours on Borussia Dortmund:

"If everything goes well": BVB star names his dream club

BVB have targeted a midfield jewel

BVB, rumour: Juventus are said to have tried to sign Samuele Inacio

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Italian record champions Juventus tried to sign Samuele Inacio in the summer. "Juventus like him a lot, Juventus tried to sign Samuele Inacio," Romano said on his YouTube format Cronache di Spogliatoio. Italy's record champions are even said to have opened talks with BVB before eventually signing Italian striker Jeff Ekhator from CFC Genoa for 16.4 million euros.

Still, Inacio remains a topic at Juve and could win his second international cap for the Squadra Azzurra on Friday in the Nations League match against Belgium. Inter Milan are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old. Bayern Munich are also said to have looked at the Italian, who also holds a Brazilian passport.

His contract with BVB runs until 2029. This season, he has only featured for Dortmund on the opening matchday of the Bundesliga against HSV, when he was sent off with a red card just three minutes after coming on and then served a two-match suspension.

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BVB, news: fan club treat themselves to a bus worth half a million euros

The "Ösi-Borussen" have bought themselves a luxury fan bus for trips to BVB matches. The Dortmund fan club has put a brand-new Setra bus into service, costing just under half a million euros.

Its wrap alone cost more than 10,000 euros. Alongside the BVB logo, it also features, among other things, the famous binoculars choreography from the Champions League match against Malaga.

Inside, there is plenty to catch the eye. From embroidered logos on the seats, which can be personalised, to several fridges stocked with their specially brewed beer.

That said, the Austrian fan club did not pay for the vehicle entirely out of their own pocket. Partners and sponsors financed the project.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches