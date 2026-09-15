More news and rumours on BVB:

Talent at a standstill: BVB reportedly considering a winter loan move

"Hope they're annoyed": BVB aim a dig at Bayern Munich

The same old BVB story: Dortmund keep winning with football that lacks substance

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BVB news: VfB Stuttgart had Fabio Silva on their radar

Fabio Silva scored in BVB's 3-0 win over SC Paderborn 07 and drew clear praise afterwards. TV pundit Dietmar Hamann called the Portuguese forward an "outstanding player" after the display and added: "There are few strikers as complete as him."

Now Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB Stuttgart's sporting director, has confirmed on Sky90 that the Swabians were also tracking Silva: "A year ago, we also took a look at him."

A move was not concrete at the time, though. The VfB official also did not want to judge the Dortmund player's long-term potential: "I'm a bit too far away for that."

On Silva's current form, with four goals already in five competitive matches, Wohlgemuth said: "Obviously he's in a good phase at the moment and Dortmund can therefore be happy that he's there."

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BVB news: Serhou Guirassy speaks about his current form

Serhou Guirassy has hit the ground running this season, with six goal involvements for Dortmund, four goals and two assists.

When bundesliga.com asked whether he was in top form, the striker replied: "Yes, that's true. The team are also in great form. We're winning our games, so you can definitely say that."

The 30-year-old only realised afterwards that he had reached a personal milestone last week: "It is hugely important to begin another season like this. On Tuesday I made my 100th appearance for Dortmund - and I didn't even know it! We just have to keep going exactly like this now."

For Guirassy, BVB's place above Bayern Munich in the table is something to exploit. After all, that is not usually the case. "Of course, that's very rare. If you look at last season, I don't think we were above Bayern even once. That's why it's something we have to make use of," said the Guinea international, before adding with regard to the record champions: "They are a very big team, but they can drop points, as was seen against Schalke. That's why it's up to us to make use of that."

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BVB news: Joey Veerman impressed by Serhou Guirassy

Joey Veerman's move from PSV Eindhoven to BVB for more than €20 million has quickly looked a smart bit of business for Dortmund. Since arriving, the midfielder has been especially struck by team-mate Serhou Guirassy.

Speaking to bundesliga.com Veerman said of the striker: "I'm impressed by his quality. I can always play the ball to him. He always moves towards the ball and helps create the connection with the other players. That's exactly what I like."

The Dutchman also pointed to Guirassy's edge in front of goal: "And he's also really very dangerous in front of goal. He is a top striker."

Veerman also spoke about the atmosphere on his debut at Signal Iduna Park. His first steps on to the pitch as a BVB player left a big impression: "When you come out to warm up, when the fans are singing so loudly, you just get goosebumps."

BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches