BVB, news and rumours: Special transfer model! Could Fisnik Asllani still move to Borussia Dortmund?

More news and articles on BVB:

Rodri comparisons: Veerman "pretty certainly the best Bundesliga signing"

Kovac hints at a starting XI spot against Bayern for a high-profile new BVB signing

BVB chief Ricken wishes Musiala "all the best and a speedy recovery"

BVB, news: Borussia Dortmund still have Asllani on their radar, special transfer model?

BVB are still considering a move for Fisnik Asllani, according to Bild. Despite already completing the costly attacking signings of Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias for a combined fee of almost €60 million, and despite Asllani failing his medical at RB Leipzig, the 24-year-old striker is said to remain "on their radar". Dortmund have been linked with a move for Asllani for months, at times more concretely, at times less so.

According to the report, the newly introduced condition for a Dortmund transfer has also been met, with all decision-makers, from Ole Book and Lars Ricken to coach Niko Kovac, first needing to give the thumbs-up. Book in particular is said to be completely convinced by Asllani's qualities from their time together at Elversberg.

Asllani himself is also said to be anything but opposed to a move to Dortmund. There are, however, two major catches. The first is financial.

Asllani's release clause for the current summer transfer window, reportedly between €25 million and €29 million, has now expired. RB Leipzig had wanted to trigger that clause, but concerns were raised during the medical and the move collapsed. TSG Hoffenheim can now once again negotiate Asllani's fee freely in any talks, with his contract running until 2029. That is a disadvantage for BVB.

According to Bild, the Black and Yellows could have a special transfer model in mind: a loan with an obligation to buy, which could then possibly be higher than the expired release clause in order to make such a deal attractive to the club from the Kraichgau.

Then there is the second catch: BVB do not currently need another attacking player. Serhou Guirassy and Fabio Silva are set for the number nine position. But Silva in particular has recently been linked once again with a departure after just one season. Real Betis of LaLiga are said to have identified the Portuguese as their absolute top target. Most recently, Silva caused a stir by deleting all pictures with a BVB connection from his Instagram profile.

In his debut season, the 24-year-old impressed in a Dortmund shirt mainly as a substitute and provider, but not as a clinical striker or a serious Guirassy replacement in the starting XI. If Real Betis offer BVB the €22.5 million they paid Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, a swift departure does not seem unlikely.

That, in turn, would give Dortmund fresh transfer funds and an urgent need to act after all. The risk of going into a season with a threefold workload with only Guirassy as an out-and-out striker is too great. At the same time, Guirassy's stay is also not guaranteed one hundred per cent if an enticing last-minute offer arrives from Saudi Arabia, says Bild.

"We have done our jobs for now and sensibly compensated for the departures. Now we are in a situation on 20 August where we can observe the market. Nothing else has to happen, maybe something else will happen. We are prepared there, maybe there will be more exciting opportunities for us," Ricken said at the press conference ahead of the upcoming Supercup against Bayern Munich about the status of Dortmund's transfer plans.

Ricken also stressed, when asked about rumours of Silva and Marcel Sabitzer leaving: "No player has been told that he has to leave or should look for another club. I would be anything but unhappy if we were to go into the season with this squad."

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are firmly planning with Asllani for next season after the collapsed Leipzig move. Following his return from an extremely successful loan spell at Elversberg, where he posted 37 appearances, 19 goals and 10 assists, he also made his mark in the Bundesliga. In his first season for TSG, Asllani scored 11 goals and set up 10 more in 35 competitive matches.

Juventus Turin are also said to have made enquiries about the Kosovo international.

Getty Images

BVB, rumour: Coutinho set to succeed Borussia Dortmund's new signing

According to the Greek portal Sportdog, PAOK Salonika have settled on Philippe Coutinho in their search for a successor to Giannis Konstantelias, who has moved to BVB.

The now 34-year-old is therefore said to be held in high regard by the traditional Greek club. Coutinho, who played on loan for Bayern Munich in 2019/20 and won the treble, was most recently under contract with Vasco da Gama in his Brazilian homeland. Since February, however, he has been without a club.

Those PAOK rumours have not come out of nowhere. Leo Matos, then technical director of Vasco da Gama, is now sporting director in Thessaloniki and is said to still be in contact with Coutinho.

For Coutinho, it would mean a return to Europe after a little more than three years. Aston Villa first loaned him to Qatari club Al-Duhail SC in 2023/24 and then to Vasco da Gama in 2024/25. The permanent move to Brazil followed in the season after that.

With Konstantelias, PAOK not only lost their best player, but also an absolute crowd favourite. Borussia Dortmund paid €26 million plus bonuses for the attacking player.

Getty Images

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches