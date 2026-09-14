More news and rumours on BVB:

The same old BVB story: Dortmund keep winning despite limited football

BVB ratings: Silva states his case, Schlotterbeck marks successful comeback

Kovac and Ricken deliver positive update on BVB youngster Karetsas

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BVB, news: Lars Ricken aims a little dig at Bayern Munich

BVB have made a flawless start to the season and piled early pressure on Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund sporting managing director Lars Ricken used that momentum for a subtle jab at the serial champions, while stopping short of turning the current standings into any kind of statement.

"There is a very respectful relationship between the two clubs. Nevertheless, in recent years we have not given Bayern the feeling that a declaration of intent had to go out to them either," the 50-year-old told Bild.

Still, the BVB chief could not resist a small psychological skirmish. The fact the Munich side are, for now, looking up at Borussia and sit two points behind gave him a certain satisfaction: "But I do not want to conceal the fact that I hope they are a little annoyed," Ricken explained. He added: "We know the table and they are currently not where they think they belong. If that feeling prevails, I would be pleased."

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BVB, news: Elversberg coach Vincent Wagner reveals himself as a Dortmund fan

While Vincent Wagner is making headlines with Bundesliga newcomers SV Elversberg, his heart belongs elsewhere in the top flight. The head coach admitted to Bild that he has been a BVB fan for almost three decades.

"Now I have to watch what I say. I have been a Borussia Dortmund fan since the 1995/1996 season. But at the moment I still lack the imagination to one day be standing there on the touchline. I am happy at SV Elversberg and glad that I am allowed to be a Bundesliga coach - because I love my job," Wagner explained.

As for his footballing philosophy, the Elversberg coach takes his lead from two giants of the game: "I try to have my teams play football in a holistic way. The intensity and passion of Klopp paired with the tactical understanding and meticulousness of Pep Guardiola."

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BVB, news: Mussa Kaba celebrates comeback after months out

Seventeen-year-old BVB midfield talent Mussa Kaba marked his return after half a year out injured. He went straight into the starting line-up in Dortmund's reserves' 3-2 win over Rödinghausen and played the first half.

Physical growth spurts and the resulting muscle problems had kept the youngster out since March, which is why those in charge chose a cautious build-up programme.

Alongside Enzo Duarte, who had also recently been injured, he has now picked up important match practice with the U23s. Coach Daniel Rios stressed that the main aim over the coming period remains a return to full fitness: "Now it is about Mussa and Enzo getting minutes and getting into rhythm. There is always coordination with the professional department."

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BVB, news: Lars Ricken speaks about Jadon Sancho return

Speculation had swirled over a possible second return for unattached Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund. Sporting managing director Lars Ricken has now told Bild why it did not happen.

"To a certain extent it was important to me to bring in new faces, new stories, new figures for identification," Ricken emphasised.

For a player of this category, a reserve role would have been difficult to sell internally and externally. "Jadon has that kind of force," said Ricken. Even with fewer minutes, the Englishman's name would have dominated the coverage permanently. Ricken feared that "Jadon would be our only topic".

Ricken continued: "As a consequence, you would then have to look: do you sell a Fabio Silva?" Planned signings would also have stalled: "Can you then only bring in Karetsas and not Konstantelias?"

On top of that, the prospects of the club's own young players would have suffered. Ricken highlighted two talents in particular: "We have young players like Inacio or Mathis Albert. Do you then have to sell or loan them out?"

That process ended with a clear decision from those in charge against re-signing him. "These are decisions we make," Ricken concluded.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches