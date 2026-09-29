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BVB, news: Sven Mislintat raves about Ole Book

Former BVB squad planner and chief scout Sven Mislintat has congratulated his old club on appointing sporting director Ole Book and praised the way they handled the transfer saga involving Said El Mala.

Book's appointment as successor to Sebastian Kehl means BVB have "made a courageous decision and rewarded a clear performance CV", Mislintat said on the Sport1 programme "Doppelpass". He added: "It was brave to bring in someone who had previously only been fishing in second-division waters."

With his transfers, Book has shown "an eye and courage". "He always had an incredible vision with the squads in Elversberg, so a top investment by Dortmund," the 53-year-old added. Mislintat also backed BVB's decision to walk away from the El Mala poker after weeks of negotiations with 1. FC Köln.

"Said El Mala was probably the first choice, but not at any price, and that is what marks out a top squad planner and sporting director, knowing his Plan B, and it was smart to split the money," said Mislintat, referring to the signings of Giannis Konstantelias and Joey Veerman, who joined BVB shortly after their failed efforts to land the German national player in waiting. He also called it "very smart that Ole Book is serving what made Dortmund strong in the past: bringing in young, developable rather than experienced players."

Currently without a club, having most recently worked at Fortuna Düsseldorf, Mislintat said BVB are "helping themselves to somewhat more inconspicuous markets but with high quality, and then you see directly at the first contact from (Konstantinos) Karetsas that this is something special. Lads like Karetsas can get something going again. Borussia Dortmund needed that."

Backing also came from former professional Stefan Effenberg in the El Mala case. "That it looks the way it looks now also has something to do with El Mala: that the club pulled the plug at 50 million and reoriented themselves ... you have to do that first. Great praise for BVB," he said.

After four matchdays and a perfect return of 12 points, Borussia Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga table. FC Bayern have ten points after the goalless draw against FC Schalke 04.

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BVB, news: Cramer and Ricken contracts extended

Borussia Dortmund have extended the contracts of Carsten Cramer, Lars Ricken and Thomas Treß. Cramer has also been promoted as successor to Hans-Joachim Watzke as chairman of the management board. BVB announced the news on Monday evening.

You can find the detailed news with all the details here.

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BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches

Date Competition Match Friday, 9 October (8.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Wednesday, 14 October (9pm) Champions League FC Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Saturday, 17 October (3.30pm) Bundesliga Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Tuesday, 20 October (6.45pm) Champions League Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund



