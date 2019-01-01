Busby documentary: How to watch Man Utd film, when will it be released & full details

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the documentary focusing on legendary Man Utd icon Sir Matt Busby, from the team behind Class of 92

Football documentaries have risen in popularity in recent times, with , Steven Gerrard and Sergio Ramos all having their own.

That's not to mention The Class of '92, the film celebrating the iconic academy graduates that went on to achieve greatness at the club – focusing on David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville.

And now, there is another Man Utd documentary set to be released, this time to revolve around the iconic Sir Matt Busby – and here's what you need to know about it.

What is the Busby documentary?

Busby is an upcoming documentary focusing on the life and times of legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby.

Though modern Man Utd fans might regard Sir Alex Ferguson as the greatest to have ever coached the side, it is Busby who first established the Red Devils as a hugely dominant English team, and was the first English manager to lift a European Cup.

Busby founded the iconic Busby Babes team, eight of whom died during the Munich Air Disaster. He rebuilt the side and went on to clinch 13 pieces of silverware across a career that spanned a quarter of a century.

The Busby documentary is directed by Joe Pearlman – previously involved with Mo Farah: No Easy Mile, 7 Goals That Shook The World and Bring Me the Head of Diego Maradona – along with the team behind The Class of '92.

Touted as a prequel of sorts to The Class of '92, the documentary will cover how Busby guided the Red Devils to success and glory following in the wake of World War II and the Munich Air Disaster.

Pearlman conducted interviews with Busby's friends, former players and colleagues for the documentary.

Giggs and Neville, themselves graduates of the real class of '92, are set to make an appearance in the documentary to provide a bridge point between Busby's reign to Fergie's Fledglings.

"There is no-one in the game who has as interesting a story as Sir Matt Busby," Pearlman said.

"Everyone had grand terms for him, like, 'He should've been the Prime Minister or the Pope'.

"I think [journalist] Michael Crick said it beautifully in the film that they dovetail together and eventually you end up with a perfect XI in front of you of players who were playing exactly the Matt Busby way."

Watch the trailer for Busby below.

When will the Busby documentary be released & how to watch

Busby will hit UK cinemas on November 11. It will be released on digital platforms on November 15, and DVD on November 18.