Burglary at Lassana Coulibaly’s villa: luxury watches worth €60,000 stolen

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Burglary at the home of Lecce midfielder Lassana Coulibaly. Thieves stole four luxury watches with a combined estimated value of around €60,000. The theft took place on the evening of 10 November while the owners were away.

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Thieves targeted Coulibaly's home on the Lecce-Arnesano road. According to Sportmediaset, they forced open the front door, entered the villa and searched the rooms, leaving them in complete disarray. In the bedroom, they found a wardrobe and took four valuable watches from it. According to an initial estimate, the haul is worth around €60,000.

Whether the thieves took anything else remains unclear. Investigators are checking whether any other possessions are missing. Carabinieri from the Radiomobile Section and the Monteroni di Lecce Station attended the scene and carried out checks. The investigation is continuing to establish precisely how the theft unfolded and identify those responsible.