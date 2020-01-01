Bundesliga restart: Fixture dates, teams & how to watch on UK & US TV or live stream
The Bundesliga is the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With France ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League and La Liga aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.
So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know
Contents
- How to watch or stream the Bundesliga
- Bundesliga matchday 26 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 27 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 28 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 29 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 30 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 31 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 32 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 33 fixtures
- Bundesliga matchday 34 fixtures
How to watch or stream the Bundesliga
BT Sport has the rights to show all Bundesliga matches in the UK. There are usually five or six separate timeslots during the weekend, with Friday evening games, Saturday afternoon and evening, as well as Sunday afternoon and evening games and sometimes matches on Monday nights.
With no other major football on due to the coronavirus crisis, BT Sport is not restricted by the 3pm broadcast blackout in the UK and will show Bundesliga games at 2:30pm on Saturdays.
As well as through BT Sport and BT Sport Extra through the red button on your television, Bundesliga games can also be streamed through the BT Sport app on iOS and Android devices.
In the U.S. Fox is the main broadcaster for German football, but Bundesliga matches are shown on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass and TUDN USA.
Bundesliga matchday 26 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|May 16
|2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke
|BT Sport
|May 16
|2:30pm
|Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
|BT Sport
|May 16
|2:30pm
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn
|BT Sport
|May 16
|2:30pm
|RB Leipzig vs Freiburg
|BT Sport
|May 16
|2:30pm
|Hoffenhein vs Hertha Berlin
|BT Sport
|May 16
|5:30pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport
|May 17
|2:30pm
|Koln vs Mainz
|BT Sport
|May 17
|5:00pm
|Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport
|May 18
|7:30pm
|Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
|BT Sport
The Bundesliga resumes on May 16 with five Saturday afternoon kick-offs, including the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. There will be no Friday evening game as federal government rules insisted that the Bundesliga could only return in the second half of May.
Bundesliga matchday 27 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Mainz vs RB Leipzig
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Freiburg vs Werder Bremen
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Schalke vs Augsburg
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
|BT Sport
|May 22-24
|TBC
|Paderborn vs Hoffenheim
|BT Sport
The fixtures for matchday 27 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday May 22 and Sunday May 24, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.
Bundesliga matchday 28 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Hoffenheim vs Koln
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Augsburg vs Paderborn
|BT Sport
|May 26-27
|TBC
|Union Berlin vs Mainz
|BT Sport
Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga will be a midweek round of fixtures and take place on Tuesday May 26 and Wednesday May 27, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.
Bundesliga matchday 29 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Mainz vs Hoffenheim
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Schalke vs Werder Bremen
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Koln vs RB Leipzig
|BT Sport
|May 29-June 1
|TBC
|Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund
|BT Sport
The fixtures for matchday 29 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday May 29 and Monday June 1, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.
Bundesliga matchday 30 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|RB Leipzig vs Paderborn
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Hoffenheim
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Freiburg vs Borssia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Augsburg vs Koln
|BT Sport
|June 5-June 8
|TBC
|Union Berlin vs Schalke
|BT Sport
The fixtures for matchday 30 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday June 5 and Monday June 8, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.
Bundesliga matchday 31 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Wolfsburg vs Freiburg
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Mainz vs Augsburg
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Koln vs Union Berlin
|BT Sport
|June 12-June 14
|TBC
|Paderborn vs Werder Bremen
|BT Sport
The fixtures for matchday 31 of the Bundesliga will take place between Friday June 12 and Sunday June 14, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.
Bundesliga matchday 32 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
|BT Sport
|June 16-June 17
|TBC
|Union Berlin vs Paderborn
|BT Sport
Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga will be a midweek round of fixtures and take place on Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday June 17, with kick-off times yet to be deciced.
Bundesliga matchday 33 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Bayern Munich vs Freiburg
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Augsburg
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Mainz vs Werder Bremen
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Schalke vs Wolfsburg
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|TBC
|June 20
|2:30pm
|Paderborn vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|TBC
Matchday 33 of the Bundesliga is the second last week of fixtures and to ensure fairness, all the matches will take place at the same time on Saturday June 20.
Bundesliga matchday 34 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha Berlin
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Werder Bremen vs Koln
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Freiburg vs Schalke
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Augsburg vs RB Leipzig
|TBC
|June 27
|2:30pm
|Union Berlin vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
|TBC
Matchday 34 of the Bundesliga is the last week of fixtures and to ensure fairness, all the matches will take place at the same time on Saturday June 27.