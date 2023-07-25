Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund holds youth training camp in Chennai with AMM Foundation

Borussia Dortmund, in partnership with AMM Foundation, have held grassroots training camp in Chennai earlier this month.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants had partnered with AMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Indian business conglomerate Murugappa group, as their official youth development partner in India in May 2023. And from July 3-6, Dortmund held a training camp in Chennai for the players and coaches of Murugappa Youth Football Academy to help a long-term system of communication, learning and development through football.

The camp was attended by Christian Diercks, Head of BVB Evonik Football Academy along with Verena Leidinger, Manager International & New Business BVB APAC and Jerome Kwang, Junior Manager International & New Business BVB APAC.

During the camp, aspects of coaching like conveying the importance of assuring that the aspiring players from these young age groups of 10-17 years are having fun and enjoying themselves, while improving their overall game, was highlighted to the MYFA coaches. There were also classroom sessions which will continue virtually in the coming months.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Honestly, it feels like one big family doing what we love in trying to impact the lives of these youngsters in the best way possible. We’re delighted BVB shares our vision in putting people before products and profits, with community welfare taking priority over commercial success. Our kids and coaches have already benefited a great deal and while there’s so much more we plan to do, we’re glad things are moving in the right direction,” said Veeru Murugappan, Head of Sport at the AMM Foundation.

“We are truly honoured to be part of this remarkable partnership with the AMM Foundation. The training camp at MYFA was a fantastic opportunity to kick-off our partnership, engage with the young players and dedicated coaches. Witnessing their passion and commitment to the game has been truly inspiring. We are excited to continue our journey together, and to work hand in hand to nurture talent, empower individuals, and create a positive impact in the lives of these kids,” said Christian Diercks.

WHAT NEXT? With consistent knowledge transfer and training, there is a distinct possibility that a team from MYFA might participate in the regional age-group and youth tournaments organised by Borussia Dortmund in Asia and around the world.