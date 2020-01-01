Bundesliga fixtures, LIVE (Wolfsburg vs Dortmund & Bayern vs Frankfurt), results, table, news and top scorers
The Bundesliga was the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league having kicked off again on May 16th.
With Netherlands and France ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.
So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know.
LIVE SCORES Bundesliga
Hertha vs Union Berlin LIVE
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE
Freiburg vs Werder Bremen LIVE
Paderborn vs Hoffenheim LIVE
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE
Schalke 04 vs Augsburg LIVE
Mainz vs RB Leipzig LIVE
Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf LIVE
Bundesliga fixtures week 27
|Kick-off (UTC+8)
|Match
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 02:30
|Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Freiburg vs Werder Bremen
|Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30
|Paderborn vs Hoffenheim
|Sunday, 24 May 2020, 00:30
|Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Sunday, 24 May 2020, 19:30
|Schalke 04 vs Augsburg
|Sunday, 24 May 2020, 21:30
|Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig
|Monday, 25 May 2020, 00:00
|Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
Click here for full Bundesliga 2019-20 fixtures
Bundesliga table
Ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich held a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, with RB Leipzig sitting third - trailing by five points - and Borussia Monchengladbach occupying fourth place six points behind the leaders. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are not out of the race for the title just yet either in fifth place.
Bayern recorded a routine win over Union Berlin on matchday 26, while BVB saw off regional rivals Schalke 4-0 on their return to competitive action. Leipzig, however, spilled two points as they had to settle for a draw with Freiburg, allowing Gladbach to move into third place.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Points
|GD
|1
|Bayern Munich
|26
|58
|+49
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|26
|54
|+39
|3
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|26
|52
|+21
|4
|RB Leipzig
|26
|51
|+36
|5
|Bayer Leverkusen
|26
|50
|+18
Click here for full Bundesliga table
Bundesliga results
|Results matchday 26
|Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke
|Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg
|Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn
|RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg
|Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin
|Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
|Cologne 2-2 Mainz
|Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich
|Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Click here for full 2019-20 Bundesliga results
Bundesliga news
Click here for more Bundesliga news
Bundesliga 2019-20 top scorers
|Position
|Name
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|26
|2
|Timo Werner
|RB Leipzig
|21
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|14
|4
|Robin Quaison
|Mainz 05
|12
|5
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|11