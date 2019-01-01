Bundesliga berth a dream come-true - Nana Ampomah

The 23-year-old is relishing the opportunity of playing in the German top-flight for a first time this season.

international Nana Opoku Ampomah has revealed playing in the German will be the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

The winger is set to feature in the German top-flight for the first time after completing a three-year transfer to the Flingeraner from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren last month.

He will make his bow on August 17 when Dusseldorf take on in their opening game of the season.

“Playing in the Bundesliga is a dream come true," Ampomah said as reported by Sporza.

"As a child, I always wanted to play football in because it is one of the best leagues in the world.

"I could not have said no to the offer.

“I was well-received at Dusseldorf, the first week was immediately amazing and I have been quick to adapt.

“What I heard before coming here is true, the training sessions in Germany is very intense and you have to run more."

Ampomah came close to joining Dusseldorf 12 months ago but the deal fell through at the last hour.

On Saturday, he netted twice as they beat Spanish side 3-2 in a pre-season friendly.



The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian elite division last season, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.