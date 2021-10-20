"How an unfulfilled dream of one man fuelled the dreams of many": The story of Bulbul Majhi

As Bulbul Majhi took a walk down memory lane, he could not think of a day when he failed to turn up for training since he was 19 or 20. Maybe only on that fateful afternoon when he lost his father. He turned 60 this summer and has dedicated his life to the game. He never ventured into family life.

Nonetheless, he considers himself married to football and his young apprentices as his family. "It is not right to have two wives, especially at this age," he laughed out loud.

However, in his adolescence he nurtured a dream, a dream that drives most Bengali youth even today, i.e. to become a professional footballer. But soon, he understood that he did not have the quality to even qualify for the district team. And yet he was not ready to give up on football.

So in the afternoons, he would gather the young kids in his locality and show them the basics of the sport. Most of them did not have the financial muscle to buy boots and Majhi would come to their rescue.

"It is not that I am very rich. I come from a very poor family. I stay alone and in the mornings, I run my chicken business. But if a young boy comes to play football and he does not have the money to buy boots, I give him some money so that he does not have to play bare-footed. If I was married and had a family, I could not have done this," he told Goal.

He started training four kids aged 10 and another four who were six years old. Now he has a bunch of around 70 kids who train under his tutelage. He has also changed his base to accommodate more students.

"My local ground was not that good. On Sundays, when most kids come it became difficult to train there. So I have joined Satghara Vivekananda Sporting Club in Dankuni, where they have a bigger and better ground," he mentioned.

"Although I have changed my base and train more players, I have not changed. I still cook my own food, still treat every child as my own and would like to carry on until I breathe my last," he added.

Former Mohun Bagan right-back Arijit Bagui honed his skills under Majhi. Rahul Paswan, who has grabbed eyeballs in the recently concluded Calcutta Football League (CFL) with his goals, is also a product of his academy. However, Majhi himself has never set foot in Kolkata Maidan.

"I have no regrets that I could not go and settle in a Kolkata club. I think I am not made to handle that pressure and politics of Maidan. Here I am loved so much by the kids, I am happy. I do not take any remuneration from the academy management and I have no complaints."

However, he does have a wish that he hopes will get fulfilled in his lifetime. "To see one of my boys in the national team jersey." As he said that, his eyes lit up maybe his heart skipped a beat as well.