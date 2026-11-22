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The Portuguese midfielder’s words send a clear signal: a return to Serie A is a real possibility, with Millan and Juve watching closely.

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Milan and Juve have renewed hope. Bruno Fernandes has given an update on his contract renewal talks with Manchester United: “Talks over my contract are on hold. We are not negotiating now”, the Portuguese midfielder said. The former Novara and Udinese player has a deal running until 30 June 2027, with an option for the club to extend it for a further season.

WHAT HE SAID: Bruno Fernandes explained his position: "The club offered me a new deal, but I decided to wait and put everything on hold. The focus is on playing”. He added: "If I had wanted to leave, I could have done so last summer, two years ago, three years ago… there were significant offers and I could have left to earn much more. I have always chosen to stay.

Fernandes also told the club he would not cause problems over his decision: "If United no longer want me, I will leave immediately without waiting for my contract to end. I will never cause problems".

MILAN AND JUVE: Both clubs have been linked with the Portuguese midfielder and are now serious about a move. His contract expires in June 2027, with an option for the English club to extend it by a year, and he has a €60 million release clause.