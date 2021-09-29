Only 4 penalty misses in his career! - What is Bruno Fernandes' penalty conversion rate?
Bruno Fernandes was in the limelight for all the wrong reasons over the weekend after the Portuguese midfielder failed to convert a penalty against Aston Villa in the dying moments of the match as Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the ongoing Premier League season.
Since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes has been the club's designated penalty taker. The Portuguese has taken a total of 23 penalties donning the red shirt in the past one and half years and have converted 21 spot-kicks and has missed only two. His penalty conversion rate is 91.30 per cent in Manchester United colours.
Overall, Fernandes has taken a total of 43 penalties in his senior professional career so far out of which he has converted 39 kicks. He has taken only one penalty for Portugal, in September 2021 in an international friendly against Qatar.
Out of the four penalties he has missed in his career, two were while playing for Manchester United, one for Sporting Lisbon and one for Udinese.
Let us, take a look at all the penalties which Bruno scored and missed in his senior professional career so far.
How many penalties has Bruno Fernandes scored in his career?
|Goal no.
|Team
|Opponent
|Competition
|Season
|1
|Udinese
|Napoli
|Serie A
|2015/16
|2
|Sporting Lisbon
|Braga
|Primeira Liga
|2017/18
|3
|Sporting Lisbon
|FC Astana
|Europa League
|2017/18
|4
|Sporting Lisbon
|Belenenses
|Primeira Liga
|2017/18
|5
|Sporting Lisbon
|CS Maritimo
|Allianz Cup
|2018/19
|6
|Sporting Lisbon
|CS Maritimo
|Primeira Liga
|2018/19
|7
|Sporting Lisbon
|Portmonense
|Primeira Liga
|2018/19
|8
|Sporting Lisbon
|Boavista FC
|Primeira Liga
|2018/19
|9
|Sporting Lisbon
|Rio Ave FC
|Primeira Liga
|2018/19
|10
|Sporting Lisbon
|Belelnenses
|Primeira Liga
|2018/19
|11
|Sporting Lisbon
|CD Tondela
|Primeira Liga
|2018/19
|12
|Sporting Lisbon
|PSV Eindhoven
|Europa League
|2019/20
|13
|Sporting Lisbon
|Rio Aves
|Primeira Liga
|2019/20
|14
|Sporting Lisbon
|FC Pacos
|Primeira Liga
|2019/20
|15
|Sporting Lisbon
|PSV Eindhoven
|Europa League
|2019/20
|16
|Sporting Lisbon
|CS Santa Clara
|Primeira Liga
|2019/20
|17
|Sporting Lisbon
|Vitoria Setubal
|Primeira Liga
|2019/20
|18
|Manchester United
|Watford
|Premier League
|2019/20
|19
|Manchester United
|Club Brugge
|Europa League
|2019/20
|20
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|2019/20
|21
|Manchester United
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|2019/20
|22
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|FA Cup
|2019/20
|23
|Manchester United
|Leicester City
|Premier League
|2019/20
|24
|Manchester United
|FC Copenhagen
|Europa League
|2019/20
|25
|Manchester United
|Sevilla
|Europa League
|2019/20
|26
|Manchester United
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|2019/20
|27
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|2019/20
|28
|Manchester United
|PSG
|Champions League
|2020/21
|29
|Manchester United
|West Bromwich Albion
|Premier League
|2020/21
|30
|Manchester United
|RB Leipzig
|Champions League
|2020/21
|31
|Manchester United
|Leeds United
|Premier League
|2020/21
|32
|Manchester United
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|2020/21
|33
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|Premier League
|2020/21
|34
|Manchester United
|Newcastle United
|Premier League
|2020/21
|35
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|2020/21
|36
|Manchester United
|Granada
|Europa League
|2020/21
|37
|Manchester United
|AS Roma
|Europa League
|2020/21
|38
|Manchester United
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|2020/21
|39
|Portugal
|Qatar
|International friendly
|2021/22
How many penalties has Bruno Fernandes missed in his career?
|Miss no.
|Team
|Opponent
|Competition
|Season
|1
|Udinese
|Napoli
|Serie A
|2015/16
|2
|Sporting Lisbon
|GS Loures
|Taca de Portugal
|2018/19
|3
|Manchester United
|Newcastle United
|Premier League
|2020/21
|4
|Manchester United
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|2021/22