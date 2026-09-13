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FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITYAFP

Translated by

Bruno Fernandes lands Foden in trouble in the Manchester derby

Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League
B. Fernandes
P. Foden
England
Portugal

Early blow for City

The Manchester derby served up early drama at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Manchester City's Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for kicking Manchester United's Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes in the fourth round of the Premier League.

It all kicked off in the 23rd minute. Fernandes and Foden collided, the City man tumbled to the ground, then lashed out with his foot at the United captain. Referee Michael Oliver had seen enough and judged it a straight dismissal.

Oliver wasted no time reaching for the red. City would have to see out the rest of the derby with ten men from the 23rd minute, a heavy blow to a side that lost one of its most dangerous attackers so early on.

Enzo Maresca fumed on the touchline, furious with the referee's call. Yet City's manager made no changes to his line-up after the sending-off, choosing instead to keep his existing players on the pitch until the end of the first half.

Second-placed City went into the game on 9 points, trailing leaders Arsenal and their perfect record of 12. United sat thirteenth on 4 points.

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