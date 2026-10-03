Bruno Fernandes: Cristiano is Portugal's greatest icon, and we want to give Jesus a headache

Bruno Fernandes wore the captain's armband for Portugal against Denmark, and the same is expected at the Dragão stadium against Norway tomorrow in the UEFA Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo won't be there, having left the camp angry at being left out.

The Manchester United midfielder tackled the subject head-on at the pre-match press conference, revealing he had spoken with his compatriot.

Fernandes insisted there were no divisions within the squad: "I don't need to talk to my teammates, we all know how to handle our affairs. There is a situation in the national team that has nothing to do with the players, and I believe the most important role we can play is to deliver results on the pitch."

"As for Cristiano, I spoke with him, and what I told him I repeat here," he continued. "The most important thing is that, whatever happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never stop being the greatest symbol of our national team, of football in our country, and of Portugal, because of what he has given not only in Portugal, but all around the world."

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He added: "He has a place reserved, not only among the best players of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people. The most important thing is that we stop stirring up division. There are no divisions within the national team, it is one and will remain so, despite the noise that may come from outside. Every household must solve its problems behind closed doors, and I believe the national team must work in this way."

Hopeful the crisis would blow over, Fernandes said: "The most important thing is that it ends well for all parties. We are completely removed from the matter, and we know about it only what you tell us and what we see. We spent a long time in the players' room playing cards, and we are outside this controversy."

"No to division"

"But what I ask is that the country does not divide, that it does not take sides, and that it respects all parties," he went on. "At the same time, Cris is and will remain the greatest icon of our national team, and he deserves everyone's respect, regardless of who loves him more or less."

Turning to the strength in depth available to Portugal, he said: "Who will play and who will not, that is the coach's decision (Jorge Jesus), and fortunately it is not my decision. This is proof that we have great quality in our group, and players who can play in different positions and be on the pitch at the same time, and that is a positive point."

The Red Devils man added: "Being in the national team is something exceptional, and it should not be viewed negatively, whether you play more or less. We all want to play, to represent our country, and to give the coach a headache."



