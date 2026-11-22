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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he was proud of the effort his teammates put in against Liverpool, despite the 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday evening. He said the result does not reflect the full picture of what the players produced, especially after the team were reduced to 10 men in the opening minutes.

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Fernandes told "Match of the Day" that losing to their traditional rivals always hurts. Leny Yoro's early sending-off, he explained, changed the match considerably and made Manchester United's task against Liverpool much harder.

Speaking to the BBC, he added: "It was a difficult game. Losing to our rivals is always bad. After 15 minutes, the course of the game changes completely, and that makes it very difficult for us."

The United captain said his players tried to give their best in difficult circumstances , and insisted the result doesn't reflect the positives in their performance. Even with 10 men, they kept trying to create chances and get back into the game.

He went on: "Everyone gave their all. The result won't reflect that. Instead, it will hide a lot of the positives the team showed. We created a lot of chances to try to change the course of the game, even with one man fewer."

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His teammates, Fernandes said, put in a huge physical effort and kept running and fighting despite the size of the task. Two goals down at the break, though, they conceded two more in the second half, and he regretted that.

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He said: "Everyone put in a big effort and ran a lot, but unfortunately we couldn't avoid two more goals in the second half. Now we have to get over this defeat and focus on the next match in the Champions League, and try to get the best possible result there."

Not giving up after falling two behind mattered to the Red Devils captain. He praised his teammates' courage in sticking to their style of play rather than simply retreating into defence, despite Liverpool's numerical advantage.

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He added: "The team put in a big effort. We were very brave. At some moments we lost the ball, but we were trying to play, we were trying to do something in the game, and we weren't afraid."

Fernandes admitted United's desire to keep playing and push forward sometimes cost them the ball and handed Liverpool extra chances. Still, he'd rather see his team stick to their ideas than give up and rely only on defending.

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As he put it: "There were some moments where maybe we played too much and ended up conceding goals, but I prefer that to seeing my team's confidence, and repeating the ideas we want to carry out, instead of just defending and being afraid of anything we can do."

Results remain the main objective, he stressed. But he felt the performance showed plenty to build on in the coming period, particularly the fighting spirit and the desire to compete in difficult circumstances.

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Despite the heavy defeat to Liverpool, Fernandes signed off by underlining his pride in his teammates in the dressing room: "We want to get results, but that wasn't possible today. There are a lot of things we can look at, and I saw a lot of fighting spirit in the team. The result won't reflect that, but I'm very proud of everyone in the dressing room."

United sit 19th, second from bottom, in the Premier League table with 8 points. They've managed just one win since the start of the competition.