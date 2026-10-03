Juventus kept a close eye on the Netherlands during this international break. The Italian giants have placed both Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey on their wishlist, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Last Thursday, Juventus representatives were at the Johan Cruyff ArenA for the Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Germany. They were reportedly there to watch two internationals: Brobbey and Van Dijk.

Brobbey made a strong impression in the opening stages before going off injured after 35 minutes. Van Dijk also thought he had given his side an early lead with a header, only for the goal to be ruled out.

Even so, Juventus remain very positive about the pair. Van Dijk is seen as a realistic option for next summer, when his Liverpool contract expires. Brobbey will also continue to be assessed over the coming period.

As for the striker, he is under contract with Sunderland until 2029 and would cost around €40 million. According to La Gazzetta, though, Juventus have an "excellent relationship" with Brobbey's entourage, which makes a transfer realistic.

Together, the two players appear to form part of a wider Juventus plan to inject fresh quality into the squad. The club's sporting performances have been disappointing for years.

Meanwhile, Teun Koopmeiners can start looking for another club in the upcoming transfer window. The left-footer has little prospect left in Turin. Juventus wanted to move him on last summer too, but no suitable solution emerged at the time.