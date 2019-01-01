Assombalonga leads Middlesbrough past Wigan Athletic

The DR Congo international scored his second goal of the season to help the Smoggies end a four-game winless run

Britt Assombalonga scored the match-winning goal to help claim a 1-0 victory over Athletic in a Championship game on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old delivered impactful performances to help the Smoggies return to winning ways after their opening league stalemate with Luton Town and back-to-back defeats to , Crewe Alexandra and .

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute of the encounter after he was set up by Jonathan Howson.

Assombalonga featured for the duration of the game while London-born Congolese player Marc Bola was replaced in the 76th minute.

With the win, Middlesbrough have climbed to 14th place on the league table with four points from four games.

The former and striker now has two goals in five appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s men this season.

He will hope to continue his goalscoring form when Boro take on in their next outing at Riverside Stadium on Saturday, August 24.