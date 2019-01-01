Brighton vs Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Chris Hughton's side know that a win against the Magpies will go a long way in helping them avoid life in the Championship next season

With their Premier League survival chances very much hanging in the balance, will be hopeful of handing themselves a massive boost in the battle to avoid the drop when they host on Saturday.

Chris Hughton's side sit three points and a place about , who currently round out the relegation places at the bottom alongside already-consigned and .

With the Seagulls simply needing to remain ahead of the Welsh outfit across the final three games of the season, they will be hopeful of, at the very least, maintaining that gap if not expanding it when they welcome the Magpies to the Amex Stadium.

Rafa Benitez's side have secured safety once more following results last week, though the Spaniard may be set to take charge of his final few games at the helm following another difficult campaign in charge in the North-East.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Button, Steele Defenders Dunk, Duffy, Bruno, Montoya, Bong, Bernardo, Balogun, Burn Midfielders Bissouma, Stephens, Kayal, Gross, March, Izquierdo, Jahanbakhsh Forwards Locadia, Murray, Andone

Chris Hughton currently has an effective clean bill of health for his squad, and will be looking for them to pull out a big performance against Newcastle.

Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy will be expected to remain as defensive cornerstones though Glenn Murray could start up front after coming off the bench last time out.

Potential Brighton starting XI: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stephens, Bissouma, Gross, Jahanbakhsh; Andone; Locadia

Position Newcastle United squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Elliot, Woodman Defenders Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Barreca, Dummett, Yedlin, Manquillo Midfielders Hayden, Ki, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Kenedy Forwards Atsu, Perez, Rondon, Muto, Joselu

Rafa Benitez was dealt a fresh blow last time out after Miguel Almiron picked up a hamstring problem that effectively rules him out for the rest of the season.

He joins Florian Lejeune and Sean Longstaff on the sidelines to sit out the rest of the campaign, meaning Joselu could start up front.

Potential Newcastle United starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Diame; Joselu, Rondon.

Match Preview

It's down-to-the-wire time for Brighton & Hove Albion as they look to preserve Premier League status for 2019-20 - and avoid a dreaded drop to the Championship.

Chris Hughton's side have formed a sometimes overlooked reputation since they arrive in the top flight of English football, but their tenure may come to an abrupt end if they are not too careful.

With the visit of Newcastle United this weekend, the Seagulls - winless since an quarter-final victory over in March - will hope to snatch a vital three points to keep their dreams of remaining at the high table alive.

With three games to go, they sit a place and three points above Cardiff City, the only team currently in the relegation zone yet to be confirmed for a second-tier life.

But a closing stretch that sees matches against and then round out their campaign means that their clash with the Magpies remains an effective must-win.

Rafa Benitez meanwhile has steered his side to safety once again, but the Spaniard could not be long for the top job at St James' Park.

The former and boss has endured tough times in the hot seat, clashing with the club's hierarchy over spending and is thought by many to be heading for the door.

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso was linked with taking up the role if Benitez leaves, but the Serie A coach has since rubbished speculation on making such a move from .

"Newcastle? Unfounded rumours," the 41-year-old told Rai Sport.

Brighton keeper Mat Ryan meanwhile also has his eye on his club's last game of the season, in a game that could very well decide the Premier League title.

City and their manager Pep Guardiola currently sit atop the summit but, if they were to drop points in any of their remaining games, could surrender it to Liverpool in a flash.

"It’s an exciting prospect to have them as the last game," the Australia international told the Players' Voice. "Any time you come up against a big team, you want to make the memory as sweet as possible by being successful against them.

"There are three games to go but if it comes down to the last day again, we know we’ll have every Liverpool fan in the world in our corner."