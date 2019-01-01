Brighton vs Cardiff: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Amex Stadium plays host to a vital clash at the foot of the Premier League, which the Bluebirds must surely win if they are to avoid the drop

play host to Cardiff in what promises to be a pivotal encounter in the Premier League relegation battle.

The home side have lost their last three games but approach this fixture with a game in hand over the Welsh outfit, not to mention a five-point advantage in the standings.

If Neil Warnock’s men hope to preserve their Premier League status for another year, they surely have to go to the Amex Stadium and pick up three points.

Squads & Team News

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Button, Steele Defenders Dunk, Duffy, Bruno, Montoya, Bong, Bernardo, Balogun, Burn Midfielders Bissouma, Propper, Stephens, Kayal, Gross, March, Izquierdo, Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh Forwards Locadia, Murray, Andone

Brighton are without the suspended Anthony Knockaert but will otherwise have a full squad available for this vital encounter.

Manager Chris Hughton has intimated that after the weekend’s 5-0 loss to Bournemouth, no member of the squad’s place is safe in the starting XI.

Possible Brighton starting XI: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Bissouma, Stephens, Propper; Gross, Murray, Jahanbakhsh.

Position Cardiff squad Goalkeepers Etheridge, Murphy Defenders Peltier, Bennett, Manga, Richards, Cunningham Midfielders Arter, Ralls, Murphy, Gunnarsson, Damour, Camarasa, Harris, Hoilett, Bacuna Forwards Reid, Ward, Zohore, Mendez-Laing, Madine, Ward, Niasse

Cardiff will have to contend with a familiar group of five long-term injury problems, including Alex Smithies, Sol Bamba, Jazz Richards, Matthew Connolly and Callum Paterson.

There are no other concerns.

Possible Cardiff starting XI: Etheridge; Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett; Murphy, Arter, Gunnarsson, Hoilett; Camarasa; Niasse.

Match Preview

Brighton have the opportunity to effectively seal their place in the Premier League next season when they host Cardiff on Wednesday.

A victory for Chris Hughton’s men would give them a healthy eight-point gap to the bottom-three spots with four rounds of action remaining.

The former Newcastle boss was left livid with the manner his side went down 5-0 against Bournemouth at the weekend and wants a dramatic improvement.

However, he believes that the heavy loss may be a positive.

“We lost on Saturday and the dynamic is we were well beaten as opposed to a narrow loss, sometimes the difference involved in losing by bigger margins can put more emphasis on what the players need to do – we need a big reaction and have no choice but to be a lot better,” he said.

“There was a lot wrong and the players will have to make amends for it, we’re at home – the weekend was disappointing, but the crowd have been fantastic for us and I’m sure they will be again on Tuesday.”

It is a match he forecasts will be a battle, adding: “We will have to keep our heads, it will be a very competitive game.

“All of our matches against Cardiff in recent seasons always have been and it’s important that we keep our composure and stick to a game plan, as well as not allowing ourselves to get frustrated.”

With , and to come in their final matches, Brighton are under pressure to get points on the board, but for Cardiff, it seems a necessity.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock has called upon his side to look at golfer Tiger Woods’ victory at the Masters to provide their inspiration as they attempt to complete a memorable comeback.

“Nobody gave him a chance either. He has been written off that many times and we have,” he said.

“Obviously over the last few weeks we have felt sorry for ourselves a few times. We haven’t got time to do that [at Brighton] and, if it’s not good enough, then we accept it. But this is an opportunity to give ourselves a chance till the end of the season. We have to grab that.”

With a trip to coming at the weekend and looming on the final day of the season, Cardiff can afford no more slips.

