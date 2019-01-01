Brighton sign Webster in club-record £20m move

The 24-year-old signed a four-year contract to join the Premier League side from Bristol, possibly clearing the way for Lewis Dunk to join Leicester

and Hove Albion have signed Adam Webster from for a reported club-record £20 million ($24m) fee.

Webster put pen to paper on a four-year contract in a move that could pave the way for Lewis Dunk to join Leicester to replace Harry Maguire, who is expected to join in an £80 million move.

And 24-year-old centre-back Webster, who was playing for Portsmouth in League Two just three years ago, is looking forward to testing himself in the Premier League.

"It's been a bit of a drawn-out process, but I'm absolutely delighted to finally get it over the line. This move is a dream come true for me and my family, so I can't wait to get started," Webster told his new side’s website.

"After speaking with the manager [Graham Potter], my heart was set on coming here. I grew up nearby in Chichester, so to be closer to home is an added bonus for me.

"[Potter] was in charge of a very good side last season, which played a lot of football. That's something which will suit my game here, and I can't wait to work with him."

Potter, who is preparing for his first season as a coach in the Premier League, added: "Adam is a player the club has been aware of for some time, and someone we came up against last season at Swansea City.

"He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball, fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the club, and he was very keen to join us.

Article continues below

"He is still relatively young, but has good experience from the number of games he has played. Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options."

Webster is Brighton’s second signing of the season, following the arrival of Leandro Trossard from .

Brighton, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season, begin the 2019-20 campaign with a visit to on August 10.