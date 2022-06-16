Brighton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Stephen Darwin|
Brighton celebrating 2021-22Getty Images
Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier League

The Seagulls have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against - check the full fixture list

Brighton will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Manchester United.

Graham Potter's side will then take on Newcastle at home before facing off against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Seagulls finished ninth in the Premier League last season - their best-ever top-flight finish - and will be hoping for more of the same.

Editors' Picks

GOAL brings you Brighton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Brighton Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton
13/08/202215:00Brighton v Newcastle United
20/08/202215:00West Ham United v Brighton
27/08/202215:00Brighton v Leeds United
30/08/202219:45Fulham v Brighton
03/09/202215:00Brighton v Leicester City
10/09/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
17/09/202215:00Brighton v Crystal Palace
01/10/202215:00Liverpool v Brighton
08/10/202215:00Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
15/10/202215:00Brentford v Brighton
18/10/202219:45Brighton v Nottingham Forest
22/10/202215:00Manchester City v Brighton
29/10/202215:00Brighton v Chelsea
05/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Brighton
12/11/202215:00Brighton v Aston Villa
26/12/202215:00Southampton v Brighton
31/12/202215:00Brighton v Arsenal
02/01/202315:00Everton v Brighton
14/01/202315:00Brighton v Liverpool
21/01/202315:00Leicester City v Brighton
04/02/202315:00Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Brighton
18/02/202315:00Brighton v Fulham
25/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Brighton
04/03/202315:00Brighton v West Ham United
11/03/202315:00Leeds United v Brighton
18/03/202315:00Brighton v Manchester United
01/04/202315:00Brighton v Brentford
08/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
15/04/202315:00Chelsea v Brighton
22/04/202315:00Brighton v Manchester City
25/04/202319:45Nottingham Forest v Brighton
29/04/202315:00Brighton v Wolverhampton
06/05/202315:00Brighton v Everton
13/05/202315:00Arsenal v Brighton
20/05/202315:00Brighton v Southampton
28/05/202316:00Aston Villa v Brighton

Brighton tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Brighton Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Brighton season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £545 for an adult seat in Zone A to £860 for seats in Zone C, with further reductions available for senior citizens and junior supporters.

The Seagulls have also confirmed that their season ticket prices were frozen for the 2022-23 campaign.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Brighton games on the official club website or by contacting Ticketing and Supporter Services.