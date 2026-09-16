Brighton complete sensational comeback and knock Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup

Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. They surged into a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford, only to lose 2-3 to Brighton & Hove Albion after a stunning comeback.

A much-changed United flew out of the blocks and needed only eight minutes to go in front. Nineteen-year-old Shea Lacey took the ball in the box from Youri Tielemans, shifted it to make room for the shot and curled it beautifully into the near corner: 1-0.

That did not satisfy the home side and the second soon followed. Brighton carelessly gave the ball away, Marcus Rashford burst clear and, although his initial effort was saved, Mason Mount buried the rebound.

United then eased off a little and invited a string of dangerous moments in front of cup goalkeeper Karl Darlow's goal. Olivier Boscagli's long-range effort flashed just over, Malick Yalcouyé dragged one just wide after a dangerous break, and Pascal Gross lifted his close-range effort a little too high.

Brighton still found a route back before half-time. Ayden Heaven completely misjudged a long ball and, with Darlow rooted to his line, it dropped for Charalampos Kostoulas. The Greek striker found himself at a difficult angle but still forced the ball into the net: 2-1.

Then it all went badly wrong for United after the break. They lost possession in their own half, Gross pounced to make it 2-2 and Brighton struck again soon after for 2-3. Maxim De Cuyper arrived in the right place and fired the visitors ahead from close range. Boos rang out around Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick sensed the danger and sent on Bruno Fernandes. United cranked up the pressure and Rashford had a huge chance, but Jason Steele denied him one-on-one. Brighton saw it out to win at Old Trafford.