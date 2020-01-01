Bright Enobakhare: Wolves confirm departure of Nigerian forward

The Premier League club has confirmed the 22-year-old winger has ended his five-year stay at the Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced Bright Enobakhare has left the club by mutual agreement.

The Nigerian winger joined academy in 2014 from Northfield Town, where he started his career, and was promoted to the first-team a year later after signing his first professional contract.

Since his debut appearance against Chambly, the forward went on to play 49 times for Molineux Stadium outfit and was part of the side that won the 2017-18 Championship title while also securing promotion to the English top-flight in the process.

Wolves have appreciated the contribution of the forward during his time with the club and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“Wolves can confirm that Bright Enobakhare has left the club by mutual agreement,” read a statement from the club website.

“Enobakhare came through the club’s academy and went on to become a member of the Championship title-winning squad which achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18.

“Wolves would like to thank Bright for his contribution and dedication and wish him well for the future.”

In the summer of 2018, the wide man joined Scottish Premiership club on a six-month loan deal and then spend the remaining part of the season with League One side Coventry City, where he impressed winning the club’s young player award.

Enobakhare teamed up with Athletic on a season-long loan in August but ended his stay prematurely, leaving the side in January after making only two league appearances for the side.

The forward will hope to secure a new club ahead of the resumption of the 2020-21 season.