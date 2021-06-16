Brentford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 schedule
Brentford, having secured promotion to England's top tier for the first time in 74 years, kick off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal.
That will doubtless be a tricky one, but dates against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Brentford and Wolves should present opportunities for points before they host Anfield giants Liverpool.
Having finished third in the Championship and making the leap via the play-offs, The Bees' inclusion in the 2021-22 season is not without intrigue.
Ivan Toney, the club's top scorer (33 in all competitions) is attracting admiring glances from plenty of clubs, but Brentford insist he will not be sold in the summer.
Head coach Thomas Frank, an enigmatic figure, will have his work cut out for him against the best England has to offer, but he will not go down without a fight.
In addition, the club have an admirable recent record of signing quality players, replacing the likes of 2019-20 star Said Benrahma with minimal issues.
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Arsenal
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brentford
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brentford
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Brighton
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brentford
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Liverpool
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Brentford
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Chelsea
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Leicester City
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Brentford
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Norwich City
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brentford
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Everton
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brentford
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Watford
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Brentford v Manchester United
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Brentford
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Brentford
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Manchester City
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Aston Villa
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Wolverhampton
|09/02/2022
|20:00
|Manchester City v Brentford
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brentford
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Newcastle United
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brentford
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Burnley
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brentford
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brentford
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v West Ham United
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Brentford
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brentford
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Brentford
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Brentford v Leeds United