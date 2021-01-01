Brendan Gan shoots down rumours of move to Vietnamese champions

Malaysia and Selangor star Brendan Gan has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to 2020 V.League 1 champions Viettel FC.

On Wednesday, the Vietnamese edition of Goal published a rumour of Viettel's interest in him, in preparation for a 2021 season that will see them taking part in the AFC group stage.

But Brendan wasted no time in quashing the hearsay himself. The following day, he wrote on his Twitter account that he intends to remain at Selangor.

Fake News... We have a big job to do in 2021 with @selangorfc ❤️💛



Can’t wait to get started to accomplish big goals this season!



Let’s go Red Giants 🔥🔥#ithasBGAN #BG88 pic.twitter.com/1ugLzDhs19 — Brendan Gan (@brendan_gan) December 31, 2020

The 32-year old played in 10 league games for the Red Giants in the truncated 2020 season, all as starters and scoring four league goals. He is believed to have one year remaining on his Selangor contract.