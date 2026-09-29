An independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of every breach linked to violating the Premier League's financial rules across nine seasons, from 2009/2010 to 2017/2018. The panel also found the club guilty of three of the four charges relating to a failure to cooperate with the league's investigation.

The verdict confirms the reports British newspapers ran two days earlier, stories that sent shockwaves through the sport.

According to an official statement the Premier League published on its website on Tuesday, the commission concluded that City had entered into "sham" commercial contracts with several partners during that period. Those deals did not reflect the true agreements between the parties, and their purpose was to artificially inflate the club's revenues and reduce its costs. City leaned on other similar arrangements too.

The commission found the club submitted inaccurate financial accounts and hid the true state of its finances from auditors and football's regulatory bodies. City also breached the spending limits set by the Premier League and UEFA by a wide margin.

A difference of 900 million pounds sterling

City struck a number of sham commercial deals with sponsors during the period under investigation, part of a scheme to fund the club in secret. The companies involved paid only part of the value of the sponsorship contracts. Abu Dhabi United Group for Investment and Development (ADUG), the club's owner, quietly covered the rest.

Other arrangements funded by the same party followed, designed to record operating expenses lower than the club actually incurred. The commission also flagged what it called a "sham" arrangement with Fordham, a company that bought the image rights of the club's players. ADUG bankrolled that one as well.

Together, these arrangements inflated City's revenues and cut its costs by more than 900 million pounds sterling over the period, allowing the club to appear compliant with the financial rules.

The panel therefore ruled that City had filed accounts misrepresenting its revenues and expenses, and concealed its true financial position from auditors and regulators. City's conduct, it said, clearly revealed an "intention to circumvent the Premier League rules".

Breaching the Premier League and UEFA rules

City failed to accurately report its revenues and expenses for the purposes of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules, as well as UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, the commission found.

Had every relevant agreement been recorded accurately in the club's accounts, City would have blown through the Premier League and UEFA spending limits by an enormous margin.

Manchester City accused of obstructing the investigation

The breaches ran beyond the financial period itself. The commission found the club committed several breaches relating to its duties of cooperation and good faith during the league's four-year investigation.

City, the commission concluded, "made concerted efforts to halt and derail the league's investigation". Three of the four charges on this front were proven.

League chief: the Manchester City case is the most important in history

Richard Masters, the Chief Executive of the Premier League, said: "The principal decision establishes the facts relating to what happened at Manchester City during this period, and shows how the club systematically breached the league's rules for close to a full decade".

He added: "This decision confirms the validity of the league's decision to pursue the case against Manchester City. Although the proceedings so far have been long and difficult, the league remained determined to establish the facts independently".

Masters continued: "It is one of the Premier League's core responsibilities to ensure the application of the rules that the clubs themselves approved, to protect the integrity of the competition. It is essential that the competition remains fair and competitive for all clubs and fans, and we take this role with the utmost seriousness".

He branded the case and the decision "the most important in the history of the Premier League", while stressing that some aspects still need settling, chief among them the sanction City will face.

The sanction has not been determined: Manchester City has the right to appeal

Proving the breaches does not settle the punishment, the Premier League confirmed. A separate hearing before the independent commission will examine the question of sanctions.

That hearing will stay private and confidential under the league's rules until publication of its findings is permitted.

City retain the right to appeal the commission's decision. The league has set Friday 2 October as the deadline to do so.

A redacted version of the commission's principal decision has now been published, and the league says it will release the additional annexes as soon as the proceedings allow.

The Premier League hopes to wrap up the entire process, including any appeal and the publication of the relevant decisions, as quickly as possible.



