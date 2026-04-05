Breaking news... Will Araujo’s injury prevent him from making the trip to the Atlético match?

Barcelona manager Hans-Dieter Flick has received crucial news regarding the fitness of his Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Araujo underwent thorough medical tests on Sunday morning which ruled out any serious injury, ensuring the player’s availability for the upcoming European fixture.

The report noted that Araujo, who played at right-back in the last match, is suffering only from muscle strain.

Araujo was forced to leave the pitch during Saturday’s La Liga match against Atlético after feeling minor physical discomfort midway through the first half.





The defender tried to play through the pain whilst keeping his German manager informed of his injury, but he later requested to be substituted to avoid aggravating the situation, although he was seen performing some exercises whilst on the pitch before his departure.

In the 39th minute, specifically after Atlético Madrid scored their first goal, the substitution was made with Marc Bernal coming on for Araujo, although it should be noted that Bernal also left the pitch later due to injury.



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