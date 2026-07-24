Breaking: Jürgen Klopp appointed Germany manager until the 2030 World Cup

The German Football Association announced today, Friday, the appointment of Jürgen Klopp as the new head coach of the Germany national team, taking over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left his post following the failure at the 2026 World Cup.

In an official statement, the German FA revealed that Klopp, 59, has signed a contract running until the end of the 2030 World Cup. He begins his duties on 15 August.

Klopp got the green light after the association's general assembly council ratified his appointment, the final step before the official announcement.

He had turned down numerous offers since leaving Liverpool in 2024, before returning to the dugout through the national team route for the first time in his career.

Nagelsmann's departure came after Germany's exit in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Paraguay beat them on penalties (5-4) after the match finished level, an elimination that fell far short of the targets the association had set before the tournament.

Appointed in September 2023 as Hansi Flick's successor, Nagelsmann saw his contract, which was due to run until 2028, terminated by mutual consent with the association.

Guardiola's man among Klopp's backroom staff

Klopp's assistant coaching staff will include Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and Sven Bender.

Krawietz and Lijnders count among Klopp's closest assistants over many years, having enjoyed numerous successes alongside him at Liverpool, most notably the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Dutchman Lijnders, 43, recently served as assistant coach to Spain's Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Krawietz, 54, joins the German FA from the Red Bull group, having previously worked with Klopp at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund too.

Sven Bender, 37, returns to the German FA after coaching stints with Borussia Dortmund and Unterhaching. He also worked as an assistant coach for the Germany under-16 and under-17 teams between 2022 and 2024, alongside an international playing career that brought seven senior caps.

Klopp: the Germany national team unites us more than anything else

Klopp said after signing the contract: "The national team is capable of uniting Germans as nothing else does, and that is what makes this task so special for me."

He added: "I am grateful for everything I experienced and learned over the past year and a half with Red Bull, and I also thank them for the spirit of cooperation and openness that made this agreement possible."

He continued: "I now look forward to this special task in German football, and together we will work with humility and patience to build a team that fights for one another, enjoys football, and deserves to have the German fans rally around it with full conviction."

German Football Association: he was our first choice without hesitation

The president of the German FA, Bernd Neuendorf, confirmed Klopp had been the leading candidate from the outset, saying: "Jürgen Klopp embodies passion, credibility and the ability to inspire others, and that is why he was our first choice without any hesitation after Julian Nagelsmann's resignation."

He added: "I extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to reaching this agreement, foremost among them Oliver Mintzlaff for the constructive negotiations and his cooperative spirit, as well as Aki Watzke for his great support."

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the association's first vice-president, said: "For me, Jürgen is one of the best coaches in the world. He develops his players and is skilled at leading and uniting people, and that is exactly what the Germany national team needs."

Rudi Völler, the German FA's sporting director, added: "Over many years, Jürgen Klopp has proven his ability to develop young players and deliver results under pressure. He also possesses a leadership personality capable of motivating players and fans, and I am excited to work with him."

One of the most prominent German coaches

Klopp ranks among the most prominent coaches in the history of modern German football. He guided Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, alongside the German Cup in 2012.

At England's Liverpool he created a distinguished era of his own, landing the UEFA Champions League in 2019 before firing them to the top of the Premier League in 2020, ending a three-decade wait.

His first international gathering with Germany arrives at the end of September and the start of October, when he takes charge of four internationals. It begins with a clash against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on 24 September, then Greece at home in Augsburg on 27 September, followed by Serbia in Munich on 1 October, before the camp closes with another meeting against Greece in Thessaloniki on 4 October.

The German FA hopes Klopp will lead the rebuild and restore the national team's standing on the international stage, ready for the challenges ahead. Chief among them: the 2030 World Cup.