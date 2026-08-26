Alejandro Baldé has ended the speculation over his future at Barcelona, settling the question of his next move amid controversy over a possible exit during the current summer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Baldé told Barcelona he wants to stay and fight for his place. His intention to remain at the Camp Nou is clear, contrary to recent reports that he had begun to accept the idea of leaving.

The decision now rests with Barcelona, Romano added on X, after the club explored the possibility of selling the player. Nothing will change before the market closes, he pointed out, unless a huge offer arrives from one of the major clubs.



The Spaniard's future has moved fast in recent days. His agent Jorge Mendes entered the negotiations, with Premier League clubs circling and Manchester United leading the chase.

United stand out among the suitors. They have contacted Barcelona's representatives to enquire about the terms of a deal, as the English club hunt for competition for Luke Shaw at left-back.

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Barça coach Hansi Flick had already addressed Baldé's situation. The full-back has great quality, he confirmed, but Flick wants to be sure the player is convinced he can compete for his place, stressing his need for men who are 100% committed.

Speaking recently, Flick also explained that he had talked with the player and asked him to think about his situation.

Baldé's contract with Barcelona runs until 30 June 2028, carrying a huge release clause worth one billion euros after the club renewed his deal in September 2023.

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