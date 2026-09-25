Brazilians are saying the same thing en masse about Mauro Júnior after his debut for the national team

Brazilian fans watched PSV defender Mauro Júnior make his debut for the national team on Thursday night into Friday, although many had no idea who he was.

Mauro is now 27, but he moved to the Netherlands at 14. Aside from a year on loan at Heracles, he has spent his entire career at PSV.

During this international break, the left-back and midfielder got his first chance with Brazil's national team. He came on in the 76th minute of the friendly against Australia (1-1).

Brazilian supporters on social media could not believe what they were seeing when Mauro stepped onto the pitch. "Who on earth is Mauro Júnior?" was one of many stunned reactions.

"How do you expect Raphinha to play well when he scores hat-tricks with Lamine Yamal at Barça and then plays with Mauro Junior for Brazil, when I don't even know who he is," another wrote.

"That Mauro Júnior came onto the pitch as if he had soiled himself too. He only plays sideways or backwards. He doesn't make one run in behind," someone else believed.

"That Mauro Jr, who I've never seen in my life, looked like a poor guy who could not get the ball under control. None of today's players were up to it," someone concluded on X.

"The question that remains is: WHO IS MAURO JUNIOR? Ancelotti just invents a player," another astonished fan wrote.

At that point Australia were still 1-0 up when the PSV player came on. Bournemouth attacker Rayan eventually levelled deep into stoppage time.