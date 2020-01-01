Brazilian club Pelotas blames 'third party' for monkey chants broadcast over loudspeaker as part of fake crowd noise

The South American outfit are now facing a possible points deduction and a fine of up to R$100,000 (£14,500/$19,000)

Brazilian side Pelotas are facing a fine after broadcasting monkey chants over their loudspeaker during a match against rivals Brasil de Pelotas on Saturday.

The match, which took place behind closed doors as continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, was the final game in the Gaucho state championship, with neither team having reached the play-off round.

During the game, a song was broadcast over the stadium speaker that uses the term "monkey" in reference to fans of Pelotas' rivals.

The matter has now been referred to the Rio Grande do Sul Sports Court of Justice, with Pelotas facing a points deduction and a fine of up to R$100,000 (£14,500/$19,000).

In a statement, Pelotas has blamed the matter on a third-party company the club hired as they continue to cut costs during the pandemic, saying they lacked the staff to review content prior to the match.

"As it was a game without the presence of fans, in accordance with the determinations of the right authorities, the club opted to hire a third-party sound company to present songs from our fans that should have the sole purpose of encouraging our athletes during the match," the statement read.

"Unfortunately, the contracted company also inserted, in spite of the club, provocative songs directed toward the opposing club.

"We would like to emphasize that the reproduction of songs with content provocative to the opponent was never in the contract.

"We note that, in view of the tight schedule to which the club was subjected and the reduction of its staff as a result of the financial crisis aggravated by the pandemic, we were unable to revise the content of the songs previously presented.

"We reiterate that the objective of the contract was that the songs were of exclusive incentive to our athletes. We regret the presentation of provocative songs to our traditional opponent, as we do not condone hostile and/or offensive acts to anyone.

"As a result, Esporte Clube Pelotas presents a respectful apology to the sportsmen, fans and professionals of the two clubs who felt offended and to the general public."