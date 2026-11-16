Bounou repays the "Moroccan legend" who taught him his penalty secret: "All the credit goes to him"

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Yassine Bounou, the Al-Hilal and Morocco goalkeeper, has revealed the man responsible for teaching him one of the techniques he relies on to save penalties.

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Speaking after Morocco's 5-1 win over Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, in comments reported by Spanish newspaper Sport, he credited legendary Moroccan goalkeeper Badou Zaki with passing on the method during his time at Wydad Casablanca.

Zaki taught him the technique when he was still a Wydad player, Bounou explained, saying: "When I was playing for Wydad, it was Badou Zaki who taught me this method of saving penalties, and all the credit goes to him."

The Al-Hilal goalkeeper's comments followed a decisive intervention in the match. He saved Youssef Amro's penalty, then cleared the rebound, denying Niger the chance to cut the deficit and protecting Morocco's lead.

The advice had stayed with him for years, Bounou said, but he only started relying on it recently, after deciding to go back to the technique he picked up in his early days at Wydad.

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Moroccan goalkeeping legend

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Zaki ranks among the finest goalkeepers Moroccan and African football has ever produced. At the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he led his country to a historic achievement as Morocco became the first African side to reach the round of 16.

That same year he won the African Golden Ball. He also made his mark in Spain with Real Mallorca, where he spent 1986 to 1992, winning the Zamora Trophy for La Liga's best goalkeeper in the 1988-1989 season and reaching the Copa del Rey final in 1991.

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Coaching came next. Zaki led Morocco to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations final, cementing his status as one of the great names in Moroccan football history.

Bounou celebrates his 100th match for Morocco

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Against Niger, Bounou also reached a personal milestone: his 100th international appearance in a Morocco shirt. He celebrated after the match and thanked the fans who turned out in Casablanca for their support.

The city holds a special place in his career. He began his professional journey with Wydad Casablanca before moving to Spain in 2012, where he had spells with Atlético Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Girona and Sevilla. It was at Sevilla that he enjoyed his greatest European successes, before joining Saudi club Al-Hilal.