Boufal’s solo strike named Southampton Goal of the Decade

The Moroccan's incredible strike back in October 2017 also won the Premier League Goal of the Season award

Sofiane Boufal's solo goal against West Bromwich Albion in the 2017-18 season has been voted as 's Goal of the Decade.

Boufal dazzled past five players before scoring the only goal that gave the Saints' 1-0 win in the Premier League fixture back in October 2017.

The goal was named the best in the English top-flight two seasons ago and it has been recognised as the best strike in the last 10 years after a poll that was conducted on Southampton's social media channels.

Boufal joined the Saints from in 2016 and he is one of the key players in Ralph Hasenhuttl's set-up this campaign, playing 14 matches so far this term with two assists to his credit.

The 26-year-old will be aiming to help Southampton scale past Championship side in Saturday's third-round fixture.