Manchester City midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi has vowed to keep learning and developing by training alongside his new Morocco team-mates at the Etihad.

The young Moroccan hit the ground running after arriving from Lille at the end of last month. His technical quality, natural talent and maturity beyond his years have already turned heads.

Bouaddi is one of a group of outstanding midfielders who joined Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

He reckons daily work alongside the likes of Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez will fast-track his own progress.

Bouaddi told City's official website: "I know I still have a lot to learn from all the players, and I hope to benefit from them."

He added: "I am at Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I have a brilliant player alongside me in Elliot Anderson, so I can only learn and enjoy myself here."

The midfielder continued: "I think I can learn from everyone, but of course I will pay particular attention to the players who play in the same position as me."

"Elliot Anderson, Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, and the other midfielders, they are all brilliant players with experience that they can use to teach me a great deal," he went on.

He added: "When you arrive at a new club, you want to show that you are here, that you are a good player, and to show the quality with which you can play and help the team."

"And I think that is what Elliot Anderson did, what I did, and what all the players who arrived this summer did. It is about showing the quality that makes me deserve to be here," he said.

Bouaddi went on: "I am very happy to be here, and I want to show that I can help the team, and that I will give everything for this team here in this city."

He concluded: "When you were a child watching football, you dream of playing in the biggest matches. And I think this week's match will be a brilliant encounter against United, in the derby, and of course it is an important game for us, for the fans, and for everyone."



You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums