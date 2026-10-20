PSV want to make amends for Saturday's humiliating 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag. They have the chance to put things right away to FC Porto in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday. Peter Bosz has named his line-up for the 21:00 kick-off.

In defence, Bosz has no concerns. Matej Kovár starts in goal, with Sergiño Dest at right-back and Filip Kostic at left-back. Lutsharel Geertruida and Yarek Gasiorowski, who replaces Armando Obispo, form PSV's central defensive pairing in Portugal.

Kodai Sano and Mauro Júnior are again tasked with controlling PSV's midfield. Sven Mijnans, sent off against ADO Den Haag, must link midfield and attack for the visitors.

On Monday, it emerged that Van Bommel isn't fit enough for the trip to Porto. He hasn't travelled to Portugal either. Ivan Perisic, who was on the bench against ADO, therefore starts on the left wing, with Esmir Bajraktarevic on the right. The fit-again Guus Til leads the line in Bosz's 4-2-3-1 system.

FC Porto line-up: Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Sanusi; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Pepê, Samu, Pietuszewski

PSV line-up: Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Gasiorowski, Kostic; Sano, Mauro Júnior, Mijnans; Bajraktarevic, Til, Perisic.